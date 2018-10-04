Ready for the World making a comeback with new single, “So Much Life”
Ready for the World was hot in the 1980’s with hits including “Oh Sheila,” and now, three decades later, the band from Flint, Michigan is making a comeback. “We started thinking about the resurgence of R&B. It has changed over the years, and people still want to hear the real and authentic music," group member Willie Triplett tells Singersroom.com, “They want to hear music with purpose and value, and that’s us. We started touring and doing shows," he continues. "It was just time for us to return to music after a long period of time." Gordon Strozier says the band took a long hiatus after they failed to follow up their early success with more hits. “We were victims of the trickery that goes on in the industry,” he comments. "The label may pick music material that doesn’t always fit well with the group. And, when the songs are released, they have moderate success or don’t do well on the charts.” "So, we stepped away from the business scandals and had our families, worked on business projects, became mentors, and still worked on music,” he continues. "We just didn’t want the music industry to jeopardize our friendships and reputation as artists." Prior to their latest song, "So Much Life," Ready For The World had not charted with a single since "Can He Do It (Like This, Can He Do It Like That)" in 1991. The group now plans to release a new album on their own independent label. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.