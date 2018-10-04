Suge Knight sentenced to 28 years in prison

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A judge on Thursday sentencedto 28 years in prison for the 2015 death of a man he ran over outside a hamburger stand in Compton, California. The 53-year-old Death Row Records co-founder pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter last month, avoiding a trial on murder and attempted murder charges for the death of 55-year-old. Knight had been fighting with longtime rival,, a consultant on thebiopic Straight Outta Compton. He struck and injured Sloan with his pickup truck near one of the film locations set before running over Carter, who died of his injuries. Voluntary manslaughter would normally bring a sentence of 11 years in prison, but Knight's conviction along with his previous felonies triggers California's three-strikes law. That doubles the manslaughter sentence and adds an extra six years. Knight has previous felony convictions for armed robbery and assault which also make him ineligible for probation, said Los Angeles Superior Court Judge. The plea agreement also clears Knight in two other cases, both from 2014. He was accused of stealing a camera from a woman, and of sending threatening text messages to Straight Outta Compton director. Knight was involved in launching the careers of numerous stars, including, and. The hip-hop mogul was at the center of the 1990’s East Coast/West Coast feud, and he was driving the vehicle in which Tupac was riding when the rap legend was killed in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in 1996.