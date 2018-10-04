Watch Coheed and Cambria rob a bank in “Old Flames” video
If you ever felt that heist movies need more dance sequences, then Coheed and Cambria has the video for you. The prog-rockers have premiered the video for "Old Flames," a track from the band's forthcoming album, The Unheavenly Creatures. The clip, streaming now via EW.com, features Claudio Sanchez and company robbing a bank while the patrons express their fear through interpretive dance. The Unheavenly Creatures is due out this Friday. The album returns Coheed to the band's long-running Amory Wars storyline. "This record didn't really present itself until I was maybe a third of the way through it," Sanchez tells Entertainment Weekly. "I knew, I was returning to the Amory Wars, I just need to kind of figure out how to do that. Where is the most interesting part that has the most mystique to it?" Coheed will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Unheavenly Creatures in November.