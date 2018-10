Watch Kinks guitarist Dave Davies’ new video for an unreleased solo song from the late ’70s

Green Amp Records/Red River Entertainment

guitaristhas released a new video to accompany "This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)," the last track on his forthcoming archival solo album, Decade, due out Friday, October 12. You can watch the video now at ConsequenceofSound.net and on Davies' official YouTube channel . The clip features recent footage of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performing live; hanging backstage with his touring band, includingdrummer; interacting with fans at various shows; and visiting Abbey Road Studios, where Decade was mastered. It also includes new and vintage photos of Dave, as well as images from the Decade packaging. As previously reported, the album features unreleased tracks that span from 1971 through 1979. "This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)" was recorded in 1978 and '79 at The Kinks' Konk Studio in London. In a new Consequence of Sound article, Davies discusses the inspiration behind the song. "At the time, I was searching for spiritual meaning," he notes. I was reading a lot by metaphysical writers --and-- asking questions about who am I, who are we and where are we going on this long road." He adds that the tune is "a plea for people to come together and unity for human beings." Musically, "This Precious Time" features a variety of interesting elements, including some funky guitar strumming and bass, gritty vocals and a slide-guitar solo boasting spacey effects. Davies says of the latter element, "Weird high sci-fi sounds in background -- guitar on echo delays gave it a surreal space sound -- inner space as well." Dave has just scheduled a series of solo tour dates in support of Decade in April 2019. Here they are: 4/9 -- Collingswood, NJ, Scottish Rite Auditorium4/10 -- Derry, NH, Tupolo Music Hall4/12 -- New York, NY, Society for Ethical Culture4/13 -- Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts4/14 -- Westbury NY, The Space4/18 -- Cleveland OH, Music Box4/19 -- Ft. Wayne IN, The Hub4/20 -- Evanston, IL, The Space4/21 -- Chicago, IL, City Winery