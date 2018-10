Bad Wolves showcases live show in “No Masters” video

Courtesy of Bad Wolves

has premiered the video for "No Masters," a track from the band's debut album, Disobey. The clip showcases the metallers' intense live show. You can watch it now on YouTube . Disobey also features Bad Wolves' smash cover of theclassic "Zombie," as well as the single "Hear Me Now." In related news, frontmanrecently spent a few days hospitalized in England after contracting a "sever viral bronchial infection." Fortunately, he's since recovered and his ready to hit the stage again. Bad Wolves is currently touring the U.K. with. They'll return to the U.S. in November to open forand's co-headlining tour. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.