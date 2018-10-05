Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack announces new album and graphic novel, “The Ghost of Ohio”

Z2 Comics

frontmanhas two pieces of news, and they both have to do with his home state. First, his sophomore album under hissolo moniker will be called The Ghost of Ohio. And second, he's releasing a graphic novel of the same name as a companion to the album. Both works are due out in 2019. "The truth is that I would never have discovered my love of rock music without my passion for comic books and characters like Batman and Spawn, which ultimately lead me to larger than life bands likeand," Biersack says in a statement. "To be able to combine my love of the graphic novel medium with a concept record is a dream come true and something I have wanted to do for many years." Biersack describes the story of The Ghost of Ohio as "a tale of loneliness, redemption and strength" that "spans across historical eras from the 1800s to modern day." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.