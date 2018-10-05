Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris discuss his passion for flipping houses on DIY network’s Hit Properties

DIY Network

is trading studio time for renovation projects, on his new DIY network series, Hit Properties With Nathan Morris. Morris, one of the Grammy award-winning members of, says that growing up, he always had a thing for real estate and home renovations. "I've always wanted to invest in real estate and I've done some of that over the years," Morris tells ABC Radio. "And my dad and family raised us to kind of be good with our hands. So, I was always into that construction, design, kind of thing." "We started doing some projects where we brought that that creative design side into the real estate side," he adds. "And now I'm kind of investing and doing it all the same time." Although Morris has been working on renovations projects for a while now, not everyone -- including his family -- really knows the extent of his passion for flipping. "Well, the funny is that I didn't really tell them," Morris say referring to his close friends and family. "A lot of people don't really know. I'm, like, really private with a lot of things I do in my life because I'm old-school. I try [to] keep my personal life personal and private." He continues, "So there are some things that they're probably going to see for the first time. Obviously my family knows that I'm capable, but...just them seeing me do it is a different thing." After his family sees him in action, Morris is expecting a lot of feedback. "It's going to be interesting," he smiles. "I mean, I gonna get a lot of opinions too...Which is good, because that's what it's about." Hit Properties With Nathan Morris premieres Saturday, October 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET on the DIY network.