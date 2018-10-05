Disturbed announces pair of USO shows

Credit: Travis Shinn

will be rocking out for the troops later when they play two USO shows at a pair of Nevada military bases later this month. The Chicago metallers are performing at the Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs on October 23, and the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on October 24. "We are honored every time we are able to perform for our troops and pay our respects to our service men and women," says guitaristin a statement. "They sacrifice so much for their love of our country," he continues. "We look forward to partnering with the USO for the first time as a Force Behind the Forces to bring them a moment of escape from all that they do for us on a daily basis!" Disturbed's new album, Evolution, is due out October 19. The band plans to launch a full-scale U.S. tour in support of the album in 2019. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.