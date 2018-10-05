Ella Mai, Twenty One Pilots added to American Music Awards lineup

Dick Clark Productions

andwill both perform on this coming Tuesday's American Music Awards. The breakout British star will perform her smash hit "Boo'd Up" on the telecast, and will also sing an encore performance of her latest single, "Trip," exclusively for Comcast's Xfinity TV viewers. It'll be available on Xfinity On Demand right after the show. As for Twenty One Pilots, they'll perform "Jumpsuit," a track from their new album Trench. The performance is described as a "YouTube Music Moment."andjoin a lineup that includesandas well as a tribute to the late. The 2018 American Music Awards, hosted by, will air Tuesday night on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET.