expand Ariana Grande posts new song clip, explains playpen in her apartment

No, Ariana Grande doesn't have a secret child, but apparently she does have some secret music in the works. After hinting that she's already working on her next album by posting numerous pictures of recording studios, she's now posted a lengthy clip of what appears to be a brand new song, with the caption, "Tell me how good it feels to be needed." Ariana sings, "I can be needy/Way too damn needy/I can be needy/Tell me how good it feels to be needed." The singer has been teasing the fact that she's working on her fifth album, even though her current album Sweetener just came out in August. She also reportedly tweeted, and then deleted, a post that said, "can't wait for you guys to start being weird ag5 detectives...my lil private investigators." And when a fan commented that Ariana may skip a tour in support of Sweetener in favor of a tour that would promote both albums, Ariana responded, "I showed this to [my manager] Scooter and he goes, 'Who is this fortune teller who's dictating all of our movements.'" While we all ponder this, we don't have to wonder about why Ari has a Pack 'n Play child's playpen set up in her apartment, with a heat lamp attached. When she posted a selfie in her apartment holding a bottle of her new perfume Cloud, none other than Katy Perry commented, "What are you cooking in the crib?" Ari responded, "My secret child duh," but then explained, "That's Piggy Smalls' play pen in the background. The red [lamp] is to keep [him] warm." In case you hadn't heard, Piggy Smalls is Ari and her fiance Pete Davidson's pet pig. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.