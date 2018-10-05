Katy Perry teams up with QVC for shoe sale to benefit breast cancer awareness
Katy Perry is stepping up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The singer will join the 25th annual QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale to benefit breast cancer research and education. Shoppers will get to enjoy at least half off on designer footwear, and a minimum of 80% of the purchase price will go towards the cause. The sale items include shoes from Katy’s own line of footwear. “I shop for my aunt and all those affected by breast cancer,” Katy says in a video announcing the sale. “Because each pair we buy helps bring us one step closer to a cure. And you can’t do it all barefoot!” You can shop some of the shoes now on the QVC site and tune in to see Katy on the QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale broadcast on October 11 at 6 p.m. ET. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.