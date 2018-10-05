Kelly Clarkson joining Justin Timberlake in the new “Trolls” movie
Kelly Clarkson has joined the cast of Trolls World Tour, the upcoming sequel to the hit animated film Trolls. According to Deadline, Kelly will voice a character named Delta Dawn, the mayor of the Country Trolls. Her character's name was evidently inspired by the song of the same name, which was a huge country hit for Tanya Tucker in 1972, and a #1 pop hit for Helen Reddy in 1973. This is the second upcoming animated movie project for Kelly; she's also voicing a character in the Uglydolls movie. Kelly will sing an original song in the Trolls sequel, which will see the return of the original Trolls voice cast, including Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and James Corden. Newcomers include Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos and Chance the Rapper. According to Deadline, the Trolls sequel involves Queen Poppy and Branch -- Kendrick and Timberlake -- discovering that there are other Troll worlds out there, each focused on a different genre of music. Poppy, Branch and their friends have to work to unite all the different worlds against a danger that threatens all of them. Justin was nominated for an Oscar for "Can't Stop the Feeling!," his #1 hit from the original Trolls soundtrack. Trolls World Tour will arrive in theaters April 17, 2020. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.