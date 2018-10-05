Lady Gaga calls Kavanaugh/Ford hearings “One of the most upsetting things I have ever witnessed”

As a sexual assault survivor herself, it's no wonder that Lady Gaga has called the recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearings with Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford "one of the most upsetting things I have ever witnessed." Gaga made that comment last night on Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and explained that we should believe Dr. Ford's testimony, even though she may not have any recollection of some of the details of what allegedly happened that night. Why? Because she says that it's been scientifically proven that that when you undergo trauma, it affects your memories in a very specific way. "The brain changes," Gaga told Colbert. "And literally what it does is, it takes the trauma and puts it in a box and it files it away and shuts it so that we can survive the pain." As the audience applauded, Gaga added, "It also does a lot of other things. It can cause body pain. It can cause baseline elevations in anxiety. It can cause complete avoidance of wanting to even remember or think about what happened to you." Gaga says she believes that what happened is that when Dr. Ford became aware that Judge Kavanaugh was up for the Supreme Court, "she was triggered and that box opened. And when that box opened, she was brave enough to share it with the world to protect this country." Gaga was on Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her new movie A Star Is Born, opening today. At a screening Wednesday in New York City hosted by YouTube star Tyler Oakley, Gaga made a surprise appearance, and told the audience that the message of the movie is, “Be who you are, fight to be who you are.”
ABC Music News Lady Gaga calls Kavanaugh/Ford hearings “One of the most upsetting things I...