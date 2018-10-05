Listen now: Maxwell drops new single, “Shame,” as he continues his 50 Intimate Nights tour

Derek Nester
Columbia RecordsMaxwell croons about a complicated relationship is his new single, “Shame,” which he dropped Friday. The three-time Grammy winner sings, "You unlock my phone, you look through all my messages/You were lurkin' at my life from a di-di-di-distance/You were checkin' out the comments I was leavin'/Adding letters up, subtracting numbers, jumping to conclusions." "Social media has created an alternate world where people watch everything you do, including your failures,” Maxwell says, explaining the inspiration for the song. “They even often feel a sense of joy in your pain. This creates a barrier to real intimacy because we’re preoccupied with appearances; with measuring up to what society thinks we should be, how we should look, what we should have and what we should aspire to." "The song is about removing that mask of expectation and letting go of the shame of being real and vulnerable,” he continues. “The shadow of shame can only be broken when we unveil ourselves, and recognize that we that we are all human -- flawed yet perfect, broken yet stronger with each obstacle." “Shame” is the first single from Maxwell’s upcoming sixth studio album, NIGHT, scheduled to be released in 2019. The album will wrap up his BLACKSUMMERS'NIGHT trilogy. The singer from New York City kicked off his 50 Intimate Nights tour, featuring Marsha Ambrosius, on September 27 in Richmond, VA.  It'll continue through December 9 in New York City. Tour stops also include New Orleans, Atlanta, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Detroit.  Here are the remaining Maxwell 50 Intimate Nights Live tour dates:   10/5 -- National Harbor, MD, The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/6 -- Baltimore, MD, MECU Pavilion
10/8 -- Norfolk, VA, Chrysler Hall
10/9 -- Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/10 -- Augusta, GA, Bell Auditorium
10/12 -- Atlanta, GA, State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/13 -- Jacksonville, FL, Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
10/14 -- Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre
10/16 -- Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/17 -- Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live at the Event Center
10/18 -- St. Petersburg, FL, Mahaffey Theater
10/20 -- Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center Concert Hall
10/21 -- Jackson, MS, Thalia Mara Hall
10/24 -- New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre
10/25 -- Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre
10/27 -- Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/28 -- Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/29 -- San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre
11/1 -- Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
11/2 -- San Diego, CA, Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
11/3 -- Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
11/4 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort
11/8 -- Oakland, CA, Paramount Theatre
11/9 -- Oakland, CA, Paramount Theatre
11/10 -- Los Angeles, CA, Microsoft Theater
11/14 -- Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
11/15 -- St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre
11/18 -- Nashville, TN, Schermerhorn Symphony Center
11/20 -- Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater
11/21 -- Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre
11/23 -- Louisville, KY, Louisville Palace
11/24 -- Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live
11/26 -- Toronto, ON, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
11/28 -- Montclair, NJ, The Wellmont Theater
11/29 -- Westbury, NY, NYCB Theatre At Westbury
12/1 -- Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
12/2 -- Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre
12/3 -- Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre
12/5 -- Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre
12/7 -- Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale Theatre
12/8 -- Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
12/9 -- New York, NY, Beacon Theatre  

