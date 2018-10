Listen now: Maxwell drops new single, “Shame,” as he continues his 50 Intimate Nights tour

Columbia Records

croons about a complicated relationship is his new single, “ Shame ,” which he dropped Friday. The three-time Grammy winner sings, "You unlock my phone, you look through all my messages/You were lurkin' at my life from a di-di-di-distance/You were checkin' out the comments I was leavin'/Adding letters up, subtracting numbers, jumping to conclusions." "Social media has created an alternate world where people watch everything you do, including your failures,” Maxwell says, explaining the inspiration for the song. “They even often feel a sense of joy in your pain. This creates a barrier to real intimacy because we’re preoccupied with appearances; with measuring up to what society thinks we should be, how we should look, what we should have and what we should aspire to." "The song is about removing that mask of expectation and letting go of the shame of being real and vulnerable,” he continues. “The shadow of shame can only be broken when we unveil ourselves, and recognize that we that we are all human -- flawed yet perfect, broken yet stronger with each obstacle." “Shame” is the first single from Maxwell’s upcoming sixth studio album, NIGHT, scheduled to be released in 2019. The album will wrap up his BLACKSUMMERS'NIGHT trilogy. The singer from New York City kicked off his 50 Intimate Nights tour, featuring, on September 27 in Richmond, VA. It'll continue through December 9 in New York City. Tour stops also include New Orleans, Atlanta, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Detroit. Here are the remaining Maxwell 50 Intimate Nights Live tour dates: 10/5 -- National Harbor, MD, The Theater at MGM National Harbor10/6 -- Baltimore, MD, MECU Pavilion10/8 -- Norfolk, VA, Chrysler Hall10/9 -- Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre10/10 -- Augusta, GA, Bell Auditorium10/12 -- Atlanta, GA, State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park10/13 -- Jacksonville, FL, Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts10/14 -- Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre10/16 -- Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts10/17 -- Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live at the Event Center10/18 -- St. Petersburg, FL, Mahaffey Theater10/20 -- Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center Concert Hall10/21 -- Jackson, MS, Thalia Mara Hall10/24 -- New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre10/25 -- Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre10/27 -- Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory10/28 -- Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land10/29 -- San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre11/1 -- Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre11/2 -- San Diego, CA, Humphreys Concerts by the Bay11/3 -- Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort11/4 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort11/8 -- Oakland, CA, Paramount Theatre11/9 -- Oakland, CA, Paramount Theatre11/10 -- Los Angeles, CA, Microsoft Theater11/14 -- Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland11/15 -- St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre11/18 -- Nashville, TN, Schermerhorn Symphony Center11/20 -- Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater11/21 -- Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre11/23 -- Louisville, KY, Louisville Palace11/24 -- Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live11/26 -- Toronto, ON, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts11/28 -- Montclair, NJ, The Wellmont Theater11/29 -- Westbury, NY, NYCB Theatre At Westbury12/1 -- Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre12/2 -- Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre12/3 -- Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre12/5 -- Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre12/7 -- Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale Theatre12/8 -- Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater12/9 -- New York, NY, Beacon Theatre