Listen to His Heartbreakers: Career-spanning Tom Petty compilation due out in November

Geffen/UMe
A new Tom Petty
compilation offering the first-ever career-spanning collection of songs by the late rock legend to include his work with The Heartbreakers
, Mudcrutch
and as a solo artist, will be released November 16
. Titled The Best of Everything
, the album will be available as a two-CD set and a digital download, and will feature 38 tracks, including all of Petty's classic hits and more.
The compilation spans from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1976 self-titled debut through Mudcrutch's 2016 album, 2
. Songs appearing on the retrospective include Petty classics "Free Fallin'," "Mary Jane's Last Dance," "I Won't Back Down," "You Don't Know How It Feels," "Don't Do Me Like That," "Listen to Her Heart," "Breakdown," "The Waiting," "Don't Come Around Here No More," "Refugee," "American Girl," "Here Comes My Girl," "I Need to Know," "Runnin' Down a Dream," "Even the Losers," and Tom's unforgettable duet with Stevie Nicks
, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."
The album also includes two previously unreleased tracks -- an alternate version of the 1985 Petty and the Heartbreakers tune "The Best of Everything" featuring an unheard second verse, and a moving, autobiographical tune called "For Real."
The alternate version of "The Best of Everything" has been released as the first single from the compilation. Pre-order the album and you'll receive an instant free download of the track.
The comp also features an essay about Petty written by acclaimed rock journalist and filmmaker Cameron Crowe
. All of the tracks have been newly remastered.
A vinyl edition of The Best of Everything
, available on black or clear vinyl, will be released on December 7.
Here's the compilation's full track list. All songs by Petty and the Heartbreakers unless otherwise noted:
Disc 1
"Free Fallin'" -- Petty solo
"Mary Jane's Last Dance"
"You Wreck Me"
"I Won't Back Down" -- Petty solo
"Saving Grace" -- Petty solo
"You Don't Know How It Feels" -- Petty solo
"Don't Do Me Like That"
"Listen to Her Heart"
"Breakdown"
"Walls (Circus)"
"The Waiting"
"Don't Come Around Here No More"
"Southern Accents"
"Angel Dream (No. 2)"
"Dreamville"
"I Should Have Known It"
"Refugee"
"American Girl"
"The Best of Everything" (Alternate Version)*
Disc 2
"Wildflowers" -- Petty solo
"Learning to Fly"
"Here Comes My Girl"
"The Last DJ"
"I Need to Know"
"Scare Easy" -- Mudcrutch
"You Got Lucky"
"Runnin' Down a Dream" -- Petty solo
"American Dream Plan B"
"Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" (featuring Stevie Nicks)
"Trailer" -- Mudcrutch
"Into the Great Wide Open"
"Room at the Top"
"Square One" -- Petty solo
"Jammin' Me"
"Even the Losers"
"Hungry No More" -- Mudcrutch
"I Forgive It All" -- Mudcrutch
"For Real"*
