Listen to new EP from Two Feet, “A 20 Something F***”

Credit: James J. Robinson

has dropped a new EP titled A 20 Something F***. The eight-track collection is available now on digital platforms. Included on the EP is Two Feet's number-one Billboard Alternative single, "I Feel Like I'm Drowning," as well as tracks with titles such as "Felt Like Playing Guitar and Not Singing" and "Not a Radio Song." According to Two Feet, the musician born, A 20 Something F*** is the first of a two-part release. The second installment will arrive in 2019. Two Feet will play a few headlining shows this fall, and he'll open for Panic! at the Disco on their U.S. tour starting in January. Here's the A 20 Something F*** track list: "Intro""You Say""I Feel Like I'm Drowning""Felt Like Playing Guitar and Not Singing""Hurt People" feat. Madison Love"Not a Radio Song""Back of My Mind""Same Old Song (S.O.S. Part 1)" Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.