Michael Buble recalls family’s anguish over son’s cancer diagnosis: “I much rather it’d been me”
It's no secret that Michael Buble's been through hell the past two years, ever since he and his wife, Luisana, learned that their then-three-year-old son, Noah, had liver cancer. While Noah's doing fine now, Michael gets emotional every time he talks about the anguish his family experienced. Appearing on Australia's morning program The Today Show, Michael teared up as he recalled learning of the diagnosis, saying, "What we went through was the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being." "I much rather it'd been me. I wished...many times I wished that it had been," he added. Michael says what pulled him and his wife through was all the support they received, not just from friends and family, but from his fans all around the world. "There were a million times that my wife and I were just, y'know...struggling to survive, and to breathe," Michael said. "And more times that people could understand, sometimes we wished we didn't wake up. When we did, we felt the love of those people, we knew they were praying for us. We knew there was goodness out there." "It gave us faith in humanity, to be really blunt. It was just massive," Michael said. In addition to five-year-old Noah, Michael and Luisana are parents to son Eli, who's two, and daughter Vida, born this summer. His new album, Love, will be out November 16. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.