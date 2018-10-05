Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockLuke Bryan
, Luke Combs
, and Toby Keith
are set to headline Country Thunder March 22-24 in Kissimmee, Florida.
Dan + Shay
's smash hit "Tequila" has become their first single ever to be certified double platinum in Canada.
You can check out the new video from Restless Heart
's Larry Stewart
, titled "What's That Cowgirl See in Me," on YouTube
.
If you missed Kacey Musgraves
doing the Golden Hour
tracks "Love Is a Wild Thing"
and "Wonder Woman"
on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
, you can check out her performances now on YouTube.
