Steve Perry to be interviewed live on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this Monday
Today, Steve Perry released Traces, his first album of new music since he and Journey went their separate ways in the late '90s. To promote the record, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will visit ABC's Good Morning America on Monday. The appearance will mark Perry first live television interview in more than two decades. Steve will sit down for an exclusive one-on-one conversation with GMA co-host Robin Roberts, and will discuss his life, the new album and the loss of the woman he loved, psychologist Kellie Nash, who helped inspire the record. Good Morning America airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET on ABC. Traces features nine new original songs and a cover of the George Harrison-penned Beatles tune "I Need You." As previously reported, Perry also will be featured on the upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning this weekend. In the segment, Steve will chat with CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith about his decision to leave Journey and to stop singing, his romance with Nash, what prompted his return to music and, of course, Traces. The piece also features the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer visiting his hometown of Hanford, California, and sharing recollections about his childhood. During the segment, Steve is asked if he'd ever consider reuniting with Journey. "I can only answer that question with the truth -- that I love going forward," he says. "I love going to the edge of what's next." CBS Sunday Morning airs at 9 a.m. ET. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.