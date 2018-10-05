T.I. drops new album, “Dime Trap,” and “Wraith” video featuring Yo Gotti

Epic Records/Grand HustleT.I.
dropped his tenth studio album, Dime Trap,
on Friday, while also releasing the video
for the track "Wraith," featuring Yo Gotti
.
The album, narrated by Dave Chappelle
, contains 15 tracks, featuring Gotti, Meek Mill
, Teyana Taylor
, Anderson.Paak
, Jeezy
, YFN Lucci
, Sam Hook
, and Victoria Monet
.
In an Instagram video
recorded in the studio with Chappelle, TIP compared the album to the expert speaking events held by the TED organization, known as TED talks.
“This totally a collaboration. I‘m excited about it,” T.I. said. “The whole album is sort of like a TED talk. I’m just going through different scenarios, different environments, different vibes.”
"The fact that you described the album as TED Talk is already fire," Chappelle chimed in .
Dime Trap
is T.I.'s first album since the Atlanta’s rapper dropped Paperwork
in 2014. The Grand Hustle Records CEO opened a pop-up trap music museum
on September 30 in Atlanta to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his second solo album, Trap Muzik.
The museum includes artwork inspired by a variety of artists, including 21 Savage
, Rick Ross
, Future
, Gucci Mane
, and the late Shawty Lo
.
T.I. will also perform on the BET Hip-Hop Awards, being recorded October 6 at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami and airing October 16
Here's the Dime Trap
track list:
“Seasons” (ft. Sam Hook)
"Laugh At Em”
“Big Ole Drip” (ft. Jesse of Watch the Duck)
“Wraith” (ft. Yo Gotti)
“The Weekend” (ft. Young Thug)
“The Amazing Mr. F Up” (ft. Victoria Monet)
“At Least I Know” (ft. Anderson .Paak)
“What Can I Say”
“Jefe” (ft. Meek Mill)
“More & More” (ft. Jeezy)
"Pray for Me” (ft. YFN Lucci)
“Lookin Back”
“Light Day”
“You” (ft. Teyana Taylor)
“Be There” (ft. London Jae)
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.