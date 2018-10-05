Take me down to paradise: Guns N’ Roses schedule first-ever concert in Hawaii
Guns N' Roses have performed all over the world during their long career, but the legendary rockers surprisingly have never played a concert in Hawaii. That will change on December 8, when the band performs at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. If you're a member of GN'R's Nightrain club, you can buy pre-sale tickets starting today at 12 p.m. local time, while Citi card members will be able to purchase them beginning Monday, October 8, at 10 a.m. local time through the company's Private Pass program. The Honolulu show currently is the last concert scheduled on Guns N' Roses' Not in This Lifetime Tour, which launched in 2016 and has featured Axl Rose reuniting with his fellow founding band members Slash and Duff McKagan. A new fall leg of the trek kicks off November 3 in Monterey, Mexico, and also will feature shows in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and South Africa. Check out GN'R's full tour schedule at GunsNRoses.com. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.