Tom Morello releases suicide awareness track, “Every Step That I Take”
Tom Morello has released a new track called "Every Step That I Take," which will appear on his forthcoming solo album, The Atlas Underground. The song, which features Portugal. the Man and electronic artist Whethan, is a nod to Morello's late Audioslave band mate Chris Cornell, and is meant to raise awareness of suicide prevention. "'Every Step That I Take' deals with the haunting voices of fear and love on the steps of the emotional gallows," Morello says in a statement. "We are honored to be partnering with SAVE, a suicide prevention organization, with this track. You are not alone and there is always help available." You can download "Every Step That I Take" now via digital outlets, and you can watch Morello perform the track on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Thursday, October 11. The Atlas Underground, which also features guest spots from Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford, and K.Flay, is due out October 12.