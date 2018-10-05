Trailer for Selena Gomez/Cardi B “Taki Taki” video out now
The video for "Taki Taki," the new single featuring DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna, is going to be epic. How do we know? Because it has a trailer, which just dropped Friday. In the trailer, we see all four artists dressed in red, and then a series of quick cuts that seem to show Selena emerging from the mists in a jungle, people dancing in a club, Selena's eyes, a shirtless guy onstage with a scary monster mask, and Cardi dancing in a club. We think. The video was directed by award-winning director Colin Tilley, who was also behind the camera for clips like "Wild Thoughts" by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller; "Alright," by Kendrick Lamar; "Mask Off," by Future; and "Anaconda" by Nicki Minaj. The official video for "Taki Taki" arrives Tuesday, October 9, the same day that Cardi will perform on the American Music Awards along with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.