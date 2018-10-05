Trailer for Selena Gomez/Cardi B “Taki Taki” video out now

By
Derek Nester
-
Miko GoncalvesThe video for "Taki Taki," the new single featuring DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna, is going to be epic.  How do we know?  Because it has a trailer, which just dropped Friday. In the trailer, we see all four artists dressed in red, and then a series of quick cuts that seem to show Selena emerging from the mists in a jungle, people dancing in a club, Selena's eyes, a shirtless guy onstage with a scary monster mask, and Cardi dancing in a club.  We think. The video was directed by award-winning director Colin Tilley, who was also behind the camera for clips like "Wild Thoughts" by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller; "Alright," by Kendrick Lamar; "Mask Off," by Future; and "Anaconda" by Nicki Minaj. The official video for "Taki Taki" arrives Tuesday, October 9, the same day that Cardi will perform on the American Music Awards along with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR