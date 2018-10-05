Watch now: Christmas meets Halloween in Pentatonix’s “Making Christmas” video
Pentatonix is mixing Christmas cheer with some Christmas creepiness in the new video for their cover of “Making Christmas,” from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The clip features the a cappella group dressed in Christmas colors and standing in a line in front of Christmas trees. But as they sing the song, the scene flips to them wearing goth outfits in front of a backdrop more fit for Halloween. The scenes flip back and forth for the rest of the video. “Making Christmas” is the first single off the group’s fourth holiday album, Christmas Is Here!, which will debut October 26. Their coinciding tour will kick off November 25. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.