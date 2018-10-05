With his live shows, MAX wants to give fans old and new “a home outside of a home”

MTV/TRL/Getty Images

ew album House of Divine won't be out until next year, but last night, he kicked off his House of Divine tour in Seattle Thursday night. The singer knows that, thanks to his smash hit "Lights Down Low," there may be a lot of new fans coming out to see him, but he says his hardcore fans will be welcoming to the newbies. "It's been really cool that they are so loving," MAX says of what he calls his "O.G." fans, who've been following him for seven or eight years. "They have adapted the energy that we really try to put out there -- y'know, [they] make people feel a part of it." "And they should feel a part of it and they should feel safe," he tells ABC Radio, adding, "We want people to come into a room with our people and feel like they found a home outside of a home. That's all I ever want -- that community of it." So all those people who are now just discovering MAX because of "Lights Down Low" -- don't worry that you'll feel out-of-place if you come to a show. "People who just joined yesterday, I don't want them to feel weird," MAX insists. "I want them to feel empowered and excited that this is an accepting family of humans!"MAX's tour continues tonight in Vancouver, Canada, and is scheduled to wrap up in November in his hometown of New York City. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.