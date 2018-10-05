Zac Brown and his wife Shelly announce they’re ending their marriage
After a dozen years together, Zac Brown and his wife Shelly have announced they’re splitting up. “We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions,” the two say in a joint statement to People. “It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple.” The statement continues, “We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there.” Zac and Shelly's children range in age from four to eleven. “This was a difficult decision,” they add, “but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture -- love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.” The former couple concludes with a request for privacy. “Family comes in all different forms,” they close. “We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.” Zac, who's 40, and Shelly, 34, wed in 2006 after being introduced by a friend. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.