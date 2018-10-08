Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Normani & more to present at American Music Awards

A host of stars have lined up to be presenters at Tuesday night's American Music Awards. They include Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers, Normani, Rita Ora, Sara Gilbert, Macaulay Culkin, Billy Eichner, Amber Heard, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Busy Philipps, John Stamos, Constance Wu and the cast of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. As previously reported, Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the American Awards Tuesday night live from Los Angeles on ABC at 8 p.m. ET Performers include Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes with Zedd, Carrie Underwood, Khalid, Ciara, Post Malone and many, many more. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.