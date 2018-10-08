Carrie times two: Carrie Underwood books “Jimmy Kimmel” after her AMA performance
You can get a double dose of Carrie Underwood Tuesday night on ABC. Not only is Carrie set to perform on the American Music Awards on October 9, she’ll also sing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later that same night. The AMAs kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, while Jimmy Kimmel’s show starts at 11:35. Late Sunday night, Carrie shared a photo from her AMA rehearsal, adding the hashtag #SpinningBottles, which is the name of a track from her Cry Pretty album. Carrie’s latest single is “Love Wins.” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.