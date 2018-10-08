Gerard Way’s “The Umbrella Academy” series to premiere in February

By
Derek Nester
-
NetflixNetflix's The Umbrella Academy, a new, live-action series based on My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way's comic book series of the same name, officially has a release date. It'll premiere on the streaming platform February 15. Way first launched The Umbrella Academy comic in 2007. The story follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who must come together to solve the mystery of their father's murder. The cast for the series includes Ellen PageTom Hopper and Mary J. Blige. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR