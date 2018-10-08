Get ready to ride a pink Cadillac on the Aretha Franklin “Freeway of Love” in Detroit
A Detroit politician wants to honor the late Aretha Franklin by renaming a portion of a Michigan highway after her. State Representative Fred Durhal III proposed that the section of highway M-10 from 8 Mile to Interstate 94, known as Lodge Freeway, be renamed the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway, according to the Detroit Free Press. It is located near the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit where The Queen of Soul's late father, Rev. C.L. Franklin, served as pastor. "The Lodge Freeway was close to her stomping grounds," Durhall said. "Her father's church is in my district and so she was a staple in the community. We just wanted to make sure we paid the proper tribute to her." He continued, "Look at her funeral and memorial service and folks came out in droves. Franklin was a source of inspiration for thousands, both with her music and her dedication to civil rights activism. She always showed so much love for our city -- this is a great way to show how much the people of Detroit loved her back." The highway will likely be nicknamed the "Freeway of Love" in tribute to Aretha's classic 1985 song, which earned her a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. In the song, the Queen sings, "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love, in my pink Cadillac." "Freeway of Love" was a theme for the funeral procession on August 31 which featured more than 100 pink Cadillacs. Last year, the Detroit City Council designated a downtown street as Aretha Franklin Way. Following the singer's death on August 16, the council voted to rename the Chene Park concert venue, the Aretha Louise Franklin Amphitheater. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.