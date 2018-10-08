Jack White band The Raconteurs to release new album in 2019
Jack White's band The Raconteurs will release a new album in 2019, their first in over 10 years. A seven-inch vinyl single featuring two new Raconteurs songs will be included in the next package from White's Third Man Records Vault subscription service. The package will also include a vinyl reissue of the last Raconteurs album, 2008's Consolers of the Lonely, in honor of its 10th anniversary. The deadline to sign up for the Vault in time to receive the package is October 31 at 12 a.m. CT. Visit ThirdManStore.com for more info. Along with White, The Raconteurs features singer-songwriter Brendan Benson, as well as Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler of the band The Greenhornes. Lawrence also plays with White in The Dead Weather. Meanwhile, White is currently touring Europe in support of his new solo album, Boarding House Reach. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.