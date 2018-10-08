Katy Perry plans to “just chill” for a while, not planning new music
Katy Perry recently wrapped up her epic Witness tour, but based on what she says in a recent interview, it may be a long wait before we get any new material from her. Speaking to Footwear News, Katy says she's taking a step back from her music career for the moment. "I've been on the road for like 10 years, so I'm just going to chill," she explains. "I'm not going to go straight into making another record. I feel like I've done a lot. I feel like I've rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I'm very grateful for that." She adds, "I love making music, I love writing. But I don't feel like I'm a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I'm an artist. I don't feel like I have to prove anything, which is a freeing feeling." Right now, Katy is focusing on her signature footwear line, which launched two years ago. As previously reported, on October 10, she'll appear on QVC to sell shoes from the line as part of FFANY Shoes on Sale, a breast cancer fundraiser sponsored by the Fashion Footwear Association of New York. Katy claims it's been "a lifelong dream" to appear on QVC, adding, "I'm going to be my full quirky self — who knows what will happen? But it's going to be really fun. I just wish I had a three-piece suit and big hair and it was 1993."