Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper smooch and sing in video for “Look What I’ve Found”

Lady Gaga is celebrating the box office success of her new movie A Star Is Born by releasing another video for one of the soundtrack's songs. The clip, for the song "Look What I've Found," opens with Gaga's character Ally and Bradley Cooper's character Jackson together in a diner. Ally has a notebook with her, and Jackson asks her, "What are you writing down in here?" "That's my songbook," she replies. "I had this idea and I don't wanna forget it." "How do you hear it?" he asks her. She starts singing the song -- which is "Look What I've Found" -- to him, and then we see the two of them in the studio, recording it. What follows next is a montage of their relationship and Ally's growing success, complete with concerts, champagne, a private jet, a wedding and more. The A Star Is Born soundtrack, featuring songs written by Gaga, Diane Warren, Mark Ronson and many other collaborators, is out now. The movie earned an estimated $41.25 million over the weekend, good enough for second place at the box office, behind Venom, based on the Marvel comic book character of the same name.