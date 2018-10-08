Liam Gallagher questioned by UK police over reports of assault
Liam Gallagher was questioned by U.K. police over an incident possibly involving an assault of his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther, the BBC reports. Last month, British tabloid The Sun reported that the ex-Oasis vocalist grabbed Gwyther by the throat outside a London venue, and published a video of the incident. "Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault," a spokesperson for the U.K.'s Metropolitan Police tells the BBC. "The footage has been assessed and inquiries will be made into the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident," the statement continues. "No specific allegations have been received at this time." Both Gallagher and Gwyther denied any allegations of assault following The Sun's story. "I have never put my hands on any woman in a vicious manner," Gallagher tweeted. In an Instagram post, Gwyther called The Sun's story "lazy, sexist nonsense," and added that a "legal case [is] impending." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.