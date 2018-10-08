Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter V” debuts at number one with second-largest streaming week ever
Lil Wayne is cashing in on his long awaited Tha Carter V album. Weezy's 13th studio album achieved the second-biggest streaming week ever for an album with 433 million streams, according to Billboard. Drake holds the record with 746 million streams for Scorpion. Tha Carter V sold 480,000 units in its first week. Only Scorpion, with 732,000 units, and Travis Scott's Astroworld with 537,000, sold more in its debut week this year. Tha Carter V is Weezy's fourth number-one album, following Tha Carter 1V in 2011, I Am Not a Human Being in 2010, and Tha Carter III in 2008. It features 23 tracks, with guest artists including Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Reginae Carter, Ashanti, Mack Maine, Travis Scott, Nivea, Sosamann, and the late XXXTentacion. Tha Carter V was originally scheduled to drop in 2014 but was held up due to Wayne's $51 million lawsuit against Cash Money Records for unpaid royalties. That lawsuit was finally settled in June, opening the door for the album's release. There was also some bad news for the Young Money CEO this weekend as at least 12 people were injured during his concert at the annual A3C Festival Sunday in Atlanta. Concertgoers reacted to an apparent "shots fired" warning from the crowd, according to police. The New Orleans native will be featured during the halftime show of tonight's Monday Night Football game in The Big Easy between the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Redskins.