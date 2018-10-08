Lukas Graham to perform on “Dancing with the Stars” tonight, announces U.S. tour for early 2019

Rasmus Weng Karlsen
It feels like it's been "7 Years" since Lukas Graham
last toured the U.S., but the Danish band is coming back around in early 2019.
In support of their upcoming release 3 (The Purple Album),
Lukas Graham will kick off a tour February 22 in Portland, Oregon. Right now, it's scheduled to wrap up March 15 in New York City.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12, but if you pre-order the album via LukasGraham.com
, you'll get access to tickets on October 11. The album arrives October 26.
Want a preview of the tour? Lukas Graham is performing the first single from the new album, "Love Someone," on ABC's Dancing with the Stars
tonight. Another track from the album, "Not a Damn Thing Changed," will arrive on Friday.
Here are Lukas Graham's tour dates:
2/22 -- Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
2/24 -- Seattle, WA, The Moore Theatre
2/26 -- Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre
2/28 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
3/2 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues
3/3 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
3/6 -- Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
3/7 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues
3/8 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues
3/10 -- Chicago, IL, House of Blues
3/13 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues
3/15 -- New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom
