Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockCole Swindell has partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create Cole Swindell's Peppermint Moonshine, which is set to roll out in mid-October. Kacey Musgraves is set to sing on the syndicated The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. Patient, the new six-song EP from Levi Hummon, will be released October 26. If you missed Anita Cochran doing "Fight Like a Girl" for breast cancer awareness on ABC's Good Morning America, you can watch her performance online. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

