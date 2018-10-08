- Beyonce, "Single Ladies" (NOW series debut)
2. Pink, "Get The Party Started" (NOW 9)
3. Britney Spears, "...Baby One More Time" (NOW 2)
4. Katy Perry, "Firework" (NOW 37)
5. Lady Gaga, "Born This Way" (NOW 38)
6. Taylor Swift, "Blank Space" (NOW 54)
7. Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry" (NOW 65)
8. Justin Timberlake, "Sexyback" (NOW 23)
9. Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera, "Moves Like Jagger" (NOW 40)
10. Calvin Harris, "Feel So Close" (NOW 42)
11. Black Eyed Peas, "I Gotta Feeling" (NOW 32)
12. Justin Bieber, feat. Ludacris, "Baby" (NOW 34)
13. One Direction, "Of My Life" (NOW 49)
14. Backstreet Boys, "As Long As You Love Me" (NOW 1)
15. Kesha, "Praying" (NOW 64)
16. Kelly Clarkson, "Stronger" (NOW 42)
17. Lenny Kravitz, "American Woman" (NOW 3)
18. Fall Out Boy, "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)" (NOW 46)
19. Keith Urban, "The Fighter" (NOW 62)
20. Luke Bryan, "I Don't Want This Night To End" (NOW 41)
“NOW That’s What I Call…” your favorite hits of the last 20 years
The NOW That's What I Call Music! series of hit packed albums is celebrating its 20th anniversary...with help from fans. Earlier this year, the album series asked fans to vote online for their favorite hits that have appeared on the NOW albums in the past two decades. October 26th sees the release of NOW 20th Anniversary Vol. 1, that features 19 fan-voted hits plus one massive smash that's never before appeared on a NOW compilation: Beyonce's "Single Ladies." Among the 19 hits are smashes by Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears. Volume 2 will come out in February. Also coming out on October 26 is NOW That's What I Call Music! 68, featuring such current hits as "God Is a Woman," "One Kiss," "No Brainer," "I'm a Mess," "Drew Barrymore" and "Friends." There's also a new playlist available for streaming which features the series' 40 all-time most featured artists, along with their fan-voted hits. Here's the tracklist for NOW 20th Anniversary Vol. 1: