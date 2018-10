Old Dominion is ready to “Make It Sweet” with new single and tour

RCA

’s follow-up to their two-week #1, “Hotel Key,” is the first single from their upcoming third album. It's called “Make It Sweet," and that's also the name of their 2019 headlining tour, which launches January 18 in Chicago. Opening acts includeand. OD will perform “Make It Sweet” for the first time on the syndicated The Ellen DeGeneres Show on October 16. “Make It Sweet” is available to stream or download now, or you can check out its music video on YouTube . Here’s the itinerary for Old Dominion’s Make It Sweet Tour: 1/18 -- Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena1/19 -- Bloomington, Illinois, Grossinger Motors Arena1/24 -- Bemidji, Minnesota, Sanford Center1/25 -- Brookings, South Dakota, Swiftel Center1/30 -- Scottsdale, Arizona, Coors Light Birds Nest2/2 -- Durant, Oklahoma, Choctaw Grand Theater2/7 -- Lowell, Massachusetts, Tsongas Center2/8 -- Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena2/9 -- Washington, DC, The Anthem2/14 -- Windsor, Ontario, Caesars Windsor2/15 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa, US Cellular Center2/16 -- Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Memorial Coliseum2/27 -- Athens, Georgia, Akins Ford Arena2/28 -- Asheville, NC, US Cellular Center3/1 -- North Charleston, South Carolina, North Charleston, Coliseum3/7 -- Pensacola, Florida, Pensacola Bay Center3/8 -- Tallahassee, Florida, Donald L. Tucker Center3/28 -- Madison, Wisconsin, Alliant Energy Center3/29 -- St. Louis, Missouri, Chaifetz Arena3/30 -- Omaha, Nebraska, CHI Health Center Omaha4/25 -- Boise, Idaho, CenturyLink Arena4/26 -- Reno, Nevada, Reno Events Center4/27 -- San Jose, California, San Jose Events Center Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.