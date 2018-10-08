Ozzy Osbourne postpones two more shows due to recovery from hand surgery

ABC/Randy Holmes

has postponed two more shows on his No More Tours 2 trek as he continues to heal from hand surgery. His upcoming date in Chula Vista, California on October 9 has been moved to October 18, while an October 11 stop in Los Angeles will now be held October 15. The Prince of Darkness went under the knife Saturday morning to treat an infection, forcing him to postpone his October 6 date in Mountain View, California. That show will now take place October 20. Ozzy's tour is expected to resume October 13 in Las Vegas. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.