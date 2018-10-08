Russell Dickerson arrives at #1 driving his “Blue Tacoma”

Triple Tigers

found out firsthand how a #1 song can change your life, when his breakthrough hit, "Yours," topped the chart back in January. Now, the Union City, Tennessee native is about to experience it all over again, as "Blue Tacoma" reaches the top spot. "I mean it's one of those things you dream about as an artist for so long," Russell tells ABC Radio. "And it literally does change your life, because all of a sudden, it kind of raises people's eyebrows in the industry." "Whether it's this festival or any awards show or anything like that," he explains, "it's just like, 'Alright, this guy's on the map and, you know, he's making some moves.'" "So that's kind of the coolest part about all of that is, like, everything I've been working towards so long is now kinda validated by the music industry." On Saturday night, Russell wrapped the Summer Plays On Tour withandin Bristow, Virginia. Even after months on the road, Russell admits his golf game still can't compare to avid players Darius and. "Horrible! Terrible!" Russell laughs, describing his ability on the links. "I mean I'm not really, like, really, really bad," he continues. "I'm like okay, but I don't know... I can hang, but I will lose probably ten balls at least on the first nine, guaranteed."Later this month, Russell reunites with Darius to open his European tour. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.