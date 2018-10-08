Thanks to Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper’s now a Top 40 pop star

Lady Gaga is constantly thanking Bradley Cooper for believing in her enough to cast her in A Star Is Born -- but now Cooper can thank Gaga for scoring him his first-ever pop hit. As Billboard notes, "Shallow," Gaga and Cooper's duet from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at #28. It's Cooper's first entry on the chart, but it's Gaga's 21st top 40 hit. "Shallow" is one of four Gaga/Cooper duets on the soundtrack. On "Shallow," Gaga and Cooper are actually singing in character, she as rising singer/songwriter Ally, and he as roots rocker Jackson Maine. If, after seeing the movie, you want to show how much you appreciate the characters and their music, you can now buy their merch. The official A Star Is Born website now features vintage-inspired logo tees, one for Ally and one for Jackson. They cost $35 each, but each comes with a digital download of the soundtrack, too. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.