Thomas Rhett, Kelsea, Kane, FGL and Carrie set to take the stage at the American Music Awards

Dick Clark Productions

will kick off the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. But you’ll want to be sure to stick around, because plenty of her friends from Nashville are coming up later in the show., andare all set to present, as well as, who’ll team up with their “Meant to Be” collaboratorfor their part of the program.will perform on the fan-voted show, which will be hosted by black-ish starfor the second year in a row. You can tune in to see all the performances and find out who wins Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.