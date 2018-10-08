Thomas Rhett, Kelsea, Kane, FGL and Carrie set to take the stage at the American Music Awards
Taylor Swift will kick off the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. But you’ll want to be sure to stick around, because plenty of her friends from Nashville are coming up later in the show. Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kane Brown are all set to present, as well as Florida Georgia Line, who’ll team up with their “Meant to Be” collaborator Bebe Rexha for their part of the program. Carrie Underwood will perform on the fan-voted show, which will be hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross for the second year in a row. You can tune in to see all the performances and find out who wins Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.