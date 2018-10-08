“We Owned the Night”: Lady A and Darius Rucker wrap the Summer Plays On trek

Reid Long

After a fun-filled summer on the road, the Summer Plays On Tour has officially played out.andwrapped up their co-headlining trek this weekend with a string of dates on the East Coast with opener. “Spending this summer with Darius has made for one of the most memorable tours we have had as a band,”says. “There were nights the fans were so loud we couldn’t hear each other, and that’s a reaction you just don’t get unless everyone is having a blast.” “We can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and Russell for getting us started every night,” he adds. Later this month, Russell will reunite with Darius to open his European tour.“It's hard to believe this summer is already over,” Darius reflects. “We've been one big family on the road this year, and I think that came across on stage every single night.” “Of all the years we've hit the road, this one was special,” he continues. “I want to thank the fans as we had so much fun on stage because they really brought so much energy and excitement every single night. For me, that's what summer is all about: music, family, friends and sharing something special that we'll remember forever.” For every ticket sold on the Summer Plays On Tour, Lady A and Darius are donating one-dollar to LadyAid and Just Be You art therapy. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.