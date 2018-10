2018 Record Store Day Black Friday releases include vinyl from McCartney, Clapton, Keith Richards, The Doors & more

Courtesy of Record Store Day

Great news, vinyl lovers! The list of special releases for the 2018 edition of Record Store Day's Black Friday event, scheduled for November 23, has been unveiled. As usual, a wide variety of cool limited-edition vinyl discs will be available exclusively in independent record stores, including releases byand. McCartney's offering is a seven-inch disc featuring "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me" -- the first two singles from his latest album, Egypt Station. Clapton, whose first-ever holiday album, Happy Xmas, comes out this Friday, will release a 12-inch single on Black Friday boasting two new tracks not included on the Christmas collection. Sticking with the holiday theme, Richards will issue a 12-inch single featuring his 1978 cover of's "Run Rudolph Run" on red vinyl. The disc also includes theguitarist's takes on two reggae tunes:'s "The Harder They Come" and' "Pressure Drop." In honor of the 40th anniversary of An American Prayer, the 1978 album featuring recordings made in 1969 and '70 of Morrison reciting his poetry accompanied by new music by The Doors, a limited-edition red-vinyl version will be released. The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Black Friday offering is an orange vinyl EP that contains three unreleased mono mixes of three tracks from the group's 1968 album, Electric Ladyland -- "Burning of the Midnight Lamp," "Crosstown Traffic," and "Gypsy Eyes." Other 2018 Record Store Day Black Friday releases include discs fromand. Check out the full list at RecordStoreDay.com . Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.