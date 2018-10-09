Bruno Mars gets “Happy Birthday” serenade from Ed Sheeran

Monday was Bruno Mars' 33rd birthday, and he celebrated in style -- by commanding Ed Sheeran to serenade him. Bruno posted an Instagram video of himself wearing a gold birthday hat and eating a huge pile of birthday cupcakes, while Ed Sheeran sings, "Happy Birthday to you/Happy Birthday to you/Happy Birthday, dear two-time Super Bowl-performing Bruno/Happy Birthday to you!" After some applause, Bruno commands, "Again!" At which point Ed starts singing the birthday song a second time. "You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday!" Bruno captioned the video. But the duo didn't keep the musical fun to themselves: Ed also joined Bruno onstage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena that same night, and the two performed Ed's hit, "Thinkin' Out Loud." Ed happened to be in town because he'd just performed at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday. His tour continues October 13 in Kansas City, MO, while Bruno's 24K Magic Tour next plays Tulsa, OK. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.