Bruno Mars gets “Happy Birthday” serenade from Ed Sheeran

Kai Z. Feng

You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday!" Bruno captioned the video.

But the duo didn't keep the musical fun to themselves: Ed also joined Bruno onstage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena that same night, and the two performed Ed's hit, "Thinkin' Out Loud."

Ed happened to be in town because he'd just performed at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday. His tour continues October 13 in Kansas City, MO, while Bruno's 24K Magic Tour next plays Tulsa, OK.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.