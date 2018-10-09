Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Cardi B ties Iggy Azalea for most weeks at number one on the Billboard 100 among female rappers
As Cardi B prepares to perform tonight on the American Music Awards, she continues to make history. With her featured role on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” which remains at the top of the Billboard 100 for a third week, Cardi now has a total of seven weeks at number one. That ties Iggy Azalea for the most weeks with a number-one song among female rappers. Cardi previously held the number-one spot for three weeks with her debut hit, “Bodak Yellow.” The rapper from New York City posted on Instagram, “Girls Like You” has tied ”Bodak Yellow” as Cardi B’s longest running #1 on the Billboard Hot 100." She commented: " I’m my own competition. I’m competing with myself.” Cardi's also the only female rapper with three Billboard number-one hits. In addition to her and Iggy, only three other female rappers have hit number one, period:. Lauryn Hill topped the chart with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998; Lil Kim was number one in 2001 with Christina Aguilera, Mya and Pink on “Lady Marmalade”; and Shawna was featured on Ludacris’ 2003 #1 hit, “Stand Up.” Watch Cardi tonight on the 2018 American Music Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. She's tied with Drake with a leading eight nominations.