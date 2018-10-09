“Care” package: Traveling Wilburys releasing 30th anniversary vinyl picture disc of debut album

Craft Recordings
In 1988, five music legends -- ex-Beatles
guitarist George Harrison
, Bob Dylan
, Roy Orbison
, Tom Petty
and Electric Light Orchestra
frontman Jeff Lynne
-- teamed up to form the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys
. Now, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the collective's debut album, the aptly titled The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1
, a limited-edition 12-inch vinyl picture disc edition will be released on November 2
.
Originally released in October 1988, The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1
features the classic songs "Handle with Care" and "The End of the Line." The 10-track collection peaked at #3 on the Billboard
200, and has sold more than 3 million copies in the U.S. In addition, the album won a Grammy in the Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal category.
The picture disc features the Traveling Wilburys logo on the A-side and a photo of the supergroup on the B-side.
The band came together out of Harrison's need to put together a B-side for a single from his 1987 solo album, Cloud Nine
, which Lynne co-produced. Harrison asked his old friend Dylan if he could use the folk-rock great's studio to record the song, then brought in Orbison, Petty and, eventually, Dylan himself to contribute to the track, which was "Handle with Care."
The song soon was deemed too good to be a B-side, and Harrison and his pals enjoyed recording it so much that they decided to make an entire album. Each member wound up taking on a "Wilbury" alias: Harrison was Nelson, Dylan was Lucky, Orbison was Lefty, Lynne was Otis and Petty was Charlie T. Wilbury Jr.
The 10-track collection features all five stars sharing songwriting and vocal duties.
Here's The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1
's track list:
Side A:
"Handle with Care"
"Dirty World"
"Rattled"
"Last Night"
"Not Alone Any More"
Side B:
"Congratulations"
"Heading for the Light"
"Margarita"
"Tweeter and the Monkey Man"
"End of the Line"
