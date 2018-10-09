Confirmed: Kanye West will meet with President Trump at the White House Thursday
Just over a week following his impromptu post-show pro-Trump speech on Saturday Night Live while wearing a MAGA hat, Kanye West will visit President Trump himself at the White House Thursday. “Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner, according to a statement released Tuesday morning by press secretary Sarah Sanders. "Topics of discussions will include manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago.” The meeting was previously reported Monday by The New York Times but was unconfirmed at the time by the White House. Following his SNL comments about Trump September 29, Kanye tweeted that the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which ended slavery, should be abolished. He later explained he misspoke and said the amendment should be changed to end what he said was the prison system's ability to use inmates as de facto slave labor. Following the predictable backlash, Ye deactivated his Instagram and Twitter pages, which he's done before: He returned to Instagram just one month ago after a long hiatus. He also deactivated his Twitter account in May 2017, then reactivated it in April of this year. Kanye of course has made no secret of his support for Trump, and Thursday's meeting won't be the first time the two have met. West also spent a little time with the then-president elect at Trump Tower in December of 2016. Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, has also visited the White House twice for meetings related to securing clemency for people facing life sentences for convictions on non-violent drug crimes. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.