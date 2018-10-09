Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
French Montana drops “No Stylist” video; posts bails for woman in New York City
On Tuesday, a day after he bailed a woman out of jail, French Montana released his “No Stylist” video, which features Drake, Montana shot the video in his hometown of New York City, in the star-studded clip, he’s joined by Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, Slick Rick, Luka Sabbat from grown-ish, and hip-hop fashion icon Dapper Dan. Montana, who now lives in California, was back home in New York this week, and during his visit, he traveled to the Bronx to post bail for a woman who didn't have the money to do it herself. The rapper has joined the Mass Bail Out movement, which is working to end the system of cash bail that prevents many poor people from affording it. “I got a best friend doing 75 years in jail," Montana tells TMZ. "One of my best friend’s brothers is in the same place we just left. I just feel like it’s not a crime to be in poverty." “I feel like you should never be guilty until [proven] innocent,” he continues. “I feel like it should be innocent until proven guilty. So I just feel like just because you can’t afford to be out of there, don’t mean you should be in there." Montana says the cash bail system is unjust. “A lot of people lose their families, jobs, kids, and all kinds of things for something that petty," he notes. "So we want to end the whole cash bail." The rapper says he’s working with several organizations, including Global Citizen, to fight the cash bail system.